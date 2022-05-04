BRATTLEBORO — St. Michael’s Episcopal Church is hosting a Huge Tag Sale on Saturday, May 7, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The indoor/outdoors sale will feature clothing for all seasons, linens, housewares, jewelry, books, sporting goods, furniture and homemade food, with live music by the Celtic band, Tam Lin.
Proceeds from the event will be divided between two local refugee resettlement organizations, the St. Michael’s Interfaith Refugee Fund and the Community Asylum Seekers Project. Both groups are actively helping individuals and families who have fled violent or other harmful situations in their home countries and who are putting down roots in Brattleboro and surrounding towns.
Since January, approximately 100 men, women and children from Afghanistan have come to Southern Vermont through the efforts of the Ethiopian Community Development Council in Brattleboro, and many have chosen to settle in Brattleboro. CASP is currently supporting 13 adults and children from various parts of the world who are now living in local communities.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church is located at 16 Bradley Ave. The sale is handicap accessible.