BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Outing Club will hold its annual consignment sale fundraiser this Friday and Saturday.
This is a consignment sale of human and wind powered watercraft, including canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, rowing shells, rowboats and small sailboats. Boat owners set the selling price, and negotiation limits. BOC gets 10 percent of the final selling price, and Vermont and local sales tax is also paid.
The event will be held rain or shine, both indoors and outside, with masks and physical distancing, on Saturday, May 14, at 464 Putney Road, in the building ‘On the Waterfront,’ above the Marina Restaurant. Proceeds from the fundraiser will allow the Summer Paddling Program, to be offered free to the public.
Boats will be accepted for the sale as follows: Friday, May 13, from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 14, from 8 to 11 a.m. Drop-off site is 464 Putney Road. Trailered craft will be received on Saturday only. No motors or motorboats will be allowed. Boats deemed beyond reasonable condition, will not be accepted.
The sale starts at noon on Saturday and ends at 2 p.m. Prospective buyers are welcome to browse from 9 a.m. to noon. In the event that two or more buyers are interested in the same craft, a mini-auction will take place. Since this is a fundraiser, the highest bidder gets the boat. Cash and local checks will be accepted; no credit cards.
For the first hour, boats are sold at, or above, the asking price. After that, boats listed as “OBO” will be available for a negotiated price. All sales are final, and there are no warranties, unless an original factory warranty is still in effect.
Donations of boats and gear will be accepted, and appreciated.
All purchased, and ‘left-over’ boats and gear must be removed by 3 p.m., Saturday, May 14, or they become the property of BOC, and sold at a later date.
The summer paddling schedule is on the BOC website, www.BrattleboroOutingClub.org.
For more information, contact Larry at 802-254-3666 (home), 207-703-6668 (cell), or Lmacyak@gmail.com.