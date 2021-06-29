WESTMINSTER — The Rockingham Free Public Library is sponsoring a collaboration between The Humanity Network of Greater Falls (HNGF) and Restorative Community Practice of VT (RCPVT) to offer a free introductory workshop on Restorative Conflict Resolution and to learn more about HNGF and RCPVT.
Join in on Thursday, July 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the lawn behind the Butterfield Library in Westminster on Route 5 (bring a lawn chair). The Humanity Network of Greater Falls is a recently forged grass roots group that is working toward an egalitarian society by supporting cultural education and social engagement opportunities.
The workshop will be led by Dan Dewalt, Laurie Rabut and Claire Webb of Restorative Community Practice of VT. Dan is an educator with many years experience in teaching Restorative Practice, facilitating conflict resolution conferences and founder of RCPVT. Laurie began her studies in Nonviolent Communication (NVC) under the tutelage of founder of the method, Marshall Rosenberg, in the early 1990s. She is also an educator with 20 years of experience with NVC consciousness and circle work. In recent years, she has been facilitating restorative circles and co-facilitating trainings for RCPVT with Dan. Claire has a degree in restorative justice from Bennington College and leads community impact circles for RCPVT. Together, Dan, Laurie and Claire are dedicated to practicing and teaching the skills useful to de-escalate potentially antagonistic interactions, while honoring relationships and restoring well being in our local communities. To learn more about RCPVT visit their website at https://rcpvermont.org/
It is hoped that this free introductory workshop will inspire membership in the Humanity Network of Greater Falls and encourage participation in Restorative Circle Conference Practice, a 6 week workshop planned for September. All are welcome. For more information on the HNGF or to get the link to the monthly meetings, contact Jeanette Staley at jeanette.staley@vcfa.edu or Representative Michelle Bos-Lun at mboslun@leg.state.vt.us. Contact Laurie Rabut with any questions about RCPVT’s work at rabutlaurie@ gmail.com.