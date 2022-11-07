BRATTLEBORO — "No hungry pets" is the unofficial motto of the Windham County Humane Society's Pet Food Pantry at 916 West River Road.
However, that motto is becoming ever harder to follow. With an increase in the number of pet owners accessing the Pet Food Pantry and the increased cost of pet food affecting the amount of pet food donated to the shelter, the society is seeking the public's assistance to restock the pet food shelters during its second Pet Food Drive from Saturday through Nov. 22.
Daily, the shelter staff and volunteers replenish the Pet Food Pantry. Each week over 250 pounds of dog and cat food and 100 cans of wet pet food are packaged into "meals" for a pet family to grab. "We know providing supplementary food support keeps pets in their homes rather than giving them up to a shelter or rescue due to financial reasons," said Maya Richmond, society executive director.
"Along with one week's worth of food per pet, we also offer information on other resources for additional food and low-cost vet care," says Keri Roberts, director of operations at the shelter. "Times are hard. I've gotten to know many of the families coming each month, and the level of care many neighbors have for one another is touching. One person comes on behalf of her elderly neighbor who lives on 'the edge of our county' and doesn't have a way to get here on her own ... but she loves her dog. Her dog keeps her going."
Being in a rural area, the shelter doesn't benefit from having a consistent supply of donated food from larger companies like Chewy.com or Purina. Most donations are supplied by compassionate people who pick up a few cans for the shelter each time they buy pet food for their pets.
The society hopes to stock the pantry shelves during the Pet Food Drive with enough dog and cat food to last them until January.
How to help:
- One Stop Country Pet Supply at 648 Putney Road, Brattleboro, has collection bins out for the pet shelter.
- People can drop off unopened pet food at the shelter 916 West River Road.
- A wish list of brands is also available on the society website, windhamcountyhumanesocity.org/inkind-gifts.
- Cash donations for pet food can be sent to PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05301, or made online at windamcountyhumane.org; "For pet food" should be put in the note section.