WHITINGHAM — The Hungry Lion Bike Tour is celebrating 10 years of success by returning to in-person cycling, as well as planned trail hikes and virtual options.
“It feels great to get back together again,” says Julie Muller, president of the Deerfield Valley Lions Club, which launched the HLBT in 2011.
In 2020, pandemic restrictions forced the HLBT to become an all-virtual event. This year, riders and walkers are welcome to join each other on Saturday, September 25 at Town Hill in Whitingham for an enjoyable day of cycling, hiking, or just strolling through the gorgeous New England foliage. After the tour, participants will enjoy a BBQ bash with live music, cold beverages and prizes. Those who can’t make it on the 25th can still help the cause by riding or walking on their own schedule.
The 2021 Hungry Lion Bike Tour has something for everyone, with five cycling tours and two hiking routes, plus the virtual option. Full details for each option, plus registration info, is available on the Hungry Lion Bike Tour page at hungrylionbiketour.com.
In addition to being southern Vermont’s premier cycling event, the Hungry Lion Bike Tour is also one of the Deerfield Valley’s most successful charity events, raising more than $250,000 since its inception. All funds raised were donated locally, to assist neighbors in need, and especially to help fight food insecurity and hunger in the Valley.
There is a $50 registration fee for this event. All participants are encouraged to line up friends, family and coworkers to make pledges online through the BikeReg tool (see the link on hungrylionbiketour.com). This easy-to-use platform also lets participants track their fundraising totals in real time, and enjoy friendly competition with other athletes.
This year also signals the return of the coveted HLBT bike jersey, issued to all participants who raise $275 or more. (Those who participated last year and met the same goal, have already been credited towards the 2021 jersey.) As in 2020, the Deerfield Valley Lions will recognize select participants daily through the club’s Facebook and web pages.
So tune up your bike or lace up those sneakers, and register now for the 2021 HLBT. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy some beautiful fall foliage – and make a difference for our community! For information and to register, visit hungrylionbiketour.com.