SPRINGFIELD — Beginning Sunday, June 18, crews will begin milling activities at the on and off-ramps of Exit 6 and Exit 7 along Interstate 91 Northbound between Westminster and Springfield.
This work will be conducted overnight between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and will require the closure of the Exit 6 and Exit 7 on and off ramps. The I-91 N Exit 6 on and off-ramp will be closed on Sunday, June 18, at 7 p.m. and will reopen to traffic on Monday, June 19, at 7 a.m. The I-91 N Exit 7 on and off-ramp will be closed on Monday, June 19, at 7 p.m. and will reopen to traffic on Tuesday, June 20, at 7 a.m.
A signed detour will be in place during the overnight ramp closures. Motorists traveling on I-91 north between 7 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday will be detoured to Exit 5 and will continue on U.S. Route 5 to all points north while work is underway on Exit 6.
Motorists traveling on I-91 N between 7 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday will be detoured to Exit 6 and continue on U.S. 5 to all points north while work is underway on Exit 7. For motorists traveling on U.S. 5 to I-91 north, signage will direct traffic to continue north on U.S. 5 to the next available I-91 north entrance ramp. All work is weather dependent.
The nighttime ramp closures are part of the Westminster-Springfield Interstate 91 Northbound Resurfacing Project between Westminster and Springfield.