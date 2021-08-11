BRATTLEBORO -- The Friends of Brooks Memorial Library will be holding an ice cream social fundraiser at the Kiwanis Shelter at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m.
All are welcome. The ice cream will be donated by the Brattleboro Food Co-op, with a suggested donation of $4 per cone of ice cream. While slurping down the ice cream, enjoy some fun outdoor games on the lawn with the help of Circus Minimus.
The rain date is September 2.
The Friends of Brooks Memorial Library is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the library with funding for technology, programs, museum passes, lectures and fun.