MARLBORO — Christopher Russell of the School of the Forest (www.schooloftheforest.com) will visit the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum on Saturday for an in-depth look at identifying winter plants with a focus on foraged teas.
Using a tripod fire rig, participants will make and sample wild teas after an exploration of the winter plants of Hogback Mountain. The group will meet at the museum (at the Hogback scenic overlook on Route 9) and then hike onto the preserve. Expect this program to last about 2-3 hours and be sure to dress appropriately for the weather.
Watch the museum Facebook page at www.vermontmuseum.org for updated trail and weather conditions. Donations are requested; masks and appropriate social distancing are required. Space is limited so register with the museum at 802-464 0048.