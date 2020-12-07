NEWFANE — Author Deborah Lee Luskin will offer a free writing circle from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, via Zoom to benefit the Moore Free Library.
Writers of all kinds and all levels of experience are invited to step away from the holiday frenzy for an afternoon of supported writing. As the light fades and the world tilts away from the sun, we will write to illuminate our inner light, honor our inner voice, and tell whatever stories rise to be told. Prompts and guidance for automatic writing will be provided.
Advanced registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Enrollment is limited to 20 people. Register at https://www.deborahleeluskin.com/contact/
The writing circle is free; donations to Moore Free Library are gratefully accepted electronically at https://moorefreelibrary.org/ or by mail at 23 West Street, Newfane, VT 05345.
Moore Free Library has two tablets and two laptops available for workshop participants to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact the library directly to arrange in advance to pick up equipment on Saturday, December 12, before 2 p.m. and return equipment on Tuesday, December 15, by 1:30 p.m. The library also has high speed Internet that those who need can connect to from outside the library. The building is not open on Sundays.
Deborah Lee Luskin is an author, blogger, writing consultant and teacher of writing and literature to inmates, healthcare workers, children, college students, adults and elders. Since 2016, she has been leading the Rosefire Writing Circle most Fridays throughout the year. More information available at www.deborahleeluskin.com.