BRATTLEBORO — If the consumerism of Black Friday makes you groan, the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center will provide a natural alternative: a forest immersion experience focusing on gratitude.
The program will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center, 1223 Bonnyvale Road in West Brattleboro.
Amanda Kenyon of Landkind Guide will lead participants to slow down and connect with nature in a meaningful and memorable way. With a unique and relaxing approach rooted in shinrin-yoku (translated literally as “forest bathing”), this experience taps into all senses, as well as intuition, imagination, and more. Participants will be offered prompts, or “invitations,” to guide their experience and can expect a combination of sitting, walking, and meandering over short distances.
The suggested contribution is $5 to $45. Contributions are encouraged to support the work of BEEC and Landkind Guide. Registration is required, and space is limited. Early registration is suggested to ensure a spot. The recommended minimum age is 16 years old. For more information or to register, visit beec.org.
For additional questions, email patti@beec.org, landkindguide@gmail.com or text/call 802-289-0108.
Grateful Forest is offered in partnership with Amanda Kenyon of Landkind Guide. For more information about her and forest immersion, visit landkindguide.com.