MARLBORO — Stroll through the confections of a dozen of Marlboro's devoted gardeners on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to benefit the Marlboro Community Center.
Continuing a tradition that goes back and has been revived in the last two years, gardeners on the tour will be welcoming people to come admire, ask questions, contemplate, imbibe floral fragrances, kibbitz and otherwise enjoy what they have nurtured, nudged, coddled and let go haywire.
Tickets available through the Marlboro Community Center website, marlborocommunity.center, or at the Marlboro Community Center up until the day of the event. Suggested donation is $5 to $20. The event will occur rain or shine.