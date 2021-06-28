BRATTLEBORO — Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St. in Brattleboro welcomes back attendees to its first in-person program in over a year when scholar Meg Mott will present “What the Declaration of Independence Should Mean to Us” on Wednesday, July 7, at 7 p.m.
The Declaration of Independence starts with the assertion of “self-evident” truths and concludes with a pledge of solidarity through bloodshed. Abolitionists, Suffragists, and the Black Panther Party copied its words verbatim in their subsequent demands for justice. The protestors that stormed the U.S. Capitol yelled “1776!” a reference to the year the Declaration was drafted. If there is one thing that connects these disparate groups, it is the promises of the Declaration.
Mott will invite attendees to consider how the words printed on a single parchment in 1776 continue to inspire demands for freedom and to justify violent insurrections. What constrains that audacious statement that the people have a right to “abolish” their government should it fail to deliver their freedoms? Does this Declaration still serve us in 2021?
The program is free and open to the public. The venue is accessible to people in wheelchairs.
For more information call 254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.