BRATTLEBORO — This year marks the 30th anniversary of the In-Sight Photography Project. Founded in 1992 by John Willis and Bill Ledger, the project that initially consisted of a summer photography course designed for Brattleboro youth has grown over the years into a curriculum that currently offers more than 20 courses per year on different aspects of the art of photography.
To mark this important landmark, In-Sight will hold an event at Next Stage in Putney on Saturday that will also mark the official closing of the Photography Auction that started Sept. 1. At this event, In-Sight will recognize and pay tribute to founders Willis and Ledger by establishing the Founders’ Fund. In a recent conversation with Willis, he acknowledged that he never imagined In-Sight would still exist 30 years later. “When we started the project, we thought it was just a one-time summer program, but it continued with funding we personally sought.”
Willis has received many awards for his work, including a Guggenheim Fellowship, and he has also been widely recognized in the field. He considers photography a visual language with which one can communicate anything. “It allows you to build bridges, especially when you are interacting with another culture.”
The new location of In-Sight on Main Street has allowed many people to visit and to become familiar with the In-Sight project.