BRATTLEBORO — The 23rd Annual In-Sight Photography exhibition and benefit auction will open on Sept. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during September’s Gallery Walk.
Works are donated by local, national, and international artists as well as from In-Sight’s alumni, staff, and volunteers. Subject matter, mediums, photographic techniques, and ages vary widely as does the price range.
This year’s auction opening with coincide with an open house. Join us for an evening of fun photo activities, an interactive photo booth, immersive camera obscura, fall class information, and an opportunity to learn more about how to get involved at In-Sight. Visit us to see all the creative work our students have been making and the community of artists and donors that support art education for everyone. The public is welcome to stop by In-Sight on 183 Main Street and see a curated selection of the pieces being auctioned. People can bid in the auction online at www.insightphotography.org/auction2021.
The site is open to bidders starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 3, and ends on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.
In-Sight empowers youth through photography to find their own creative voices and to communicate their unique personal visions. Classes in photographic arts are provided to youth, regardless of ability to pay. Curriculum is guided by an understanding and respect for individuals, communities, and cultures. The benefit auction supports In-Sight’s scholarship fund, which makes it possible for In-Sight to provide its programs to all youth, regardless of their family’s ability to pay for equipment and class fees. Over 90 percent of students receive some form of financial aid. Thanks to the auction, In-Sight has consistently met 100 percent of its scholarship need.
For more information or to view available auction prints please visit www.insightphotography.org/auction2021.