BRATTLEBORO — Beginning on October 13, the Inclusion Center will be offering a range of support groups, and entertaining mini-sessions, online.
The topics for the first two support groups will be “Living with a chronic disability or health issue,” and “Parents of children (of any age) who have died.” The first of the mini sessions will be an open mic.
Inclusion Center was founded in 2013 by people with disabilities and their family members as a place for all people who have disabilities or health issues to connect, learn and have fun.
For the first seven years, Inclusion Center met each week, in person, in southern Vermont. When COVID came, Inclusion Center participants decided to meet online.
“I never thought I’d like being online. I didn’t think it would work at all. But after the first month I think I might even prefer meeting online,” stated Judy Carnes, from Hinsdale, N.H.
During the past year, Inclusion Center activities have included political discussions, conversation cafes on a number of topics, improv and games.
Inclusion Center participants have decided to continue meeting online until the virus is no longer prevalent.
Anyone who has a disability or health issue of any degree is welcome to join the activities. All activities are free. Closed captioning is available for each online event.
For more information about Inclusion Center or the new online sessions, contact Julie Tamler at 802-387-5285.