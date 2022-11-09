BRATTLEBORO — Project Feed the Thousands kicked off its 29th annual campaign against hunger in the local community on Friday, Nov. 4, amidst overwhelming concerns surrounding inflation and the impact it is having across the region.
Project Feed is a community-wide food drive and will be collecting cash and non-perishable food items through the end of the year. This year’s goal is to raise $100,000 in cash, as well as to collect enough provisions to provide 300,000 healthy and nutritious meals. What started as a modest campaign in 1994, founded by George Haynes, former president of the Brattleboro Savings and Loan, and Larry Smith, then of WTSA Radio, Project Feed has grown into a major annual fundraiser. It receives underwriting support from founding sponsor WTSA Radio, and from 802 Credit Union.
“Project Feed the Thousands is not only this region’s largest community food drive,” said Project co-chair Kelli Corbeil, owner of WTSA Radio. “Its mission impacts more individuals in this area than any other organization that I can think of. We support nine area food shelves who are struggling to feed the thousands of people who depend on them for nutritious meals.
"The need continues to increase," she continued. "We never could have imagined, so many years ago, that our efforts would become such a vital and fundamental component in the health and well-being of so many of our friends and neighbors, but that is exactly what this food drive has become.”
John Sciacca, general manager of Brattleboro Subaru and co-chair of the Project Feed board, echoed those sentiments.
“We have met with representatives from our area food shelves, and what they are reporting is overwhelmingly tragic,” said Sciacca. “Hannah Pick from the Putney Food Shelf told us that their client base has doubled in the past year, Carolyn Pieciak from Brigid’s Kitchen reported that 77 percent of the people coming in for meals are seniors, Andrew Courtney related that Foodworks has seen a 25 percent increase during just one quarter of 2022, and Ruth Tilghman from Loaves and Fishes is seeing increasing need from refugees who are here as part of the CASP program (Community Asylum Seekers Project).”
“The need is tremendous,” said Haynes. “I’m a numbers guy, and the current state of the economy is deeply troubling. Our most vulnerable population is being hit hard with increasing food, gas, and heating oil costs, not to mention the costs of medication. The people in need run the gamut, from young working families, to single parents, to our elderly population. Our mission has always been important, but it absolutely critical this year.”
“The participation of our community members is imperative and is what this campaign is all about," said Corbeil. "Your cash contribution is maximized to its fullest extent when our area food shelves are able to use these funds to purchase food at the Vermont Food Bank at a greatly reduced rate, enabling them to stretch every dollar and help even more people. We have no administrative overhead costs, so every dollar raised goes to purchase food.”
“802 Credit Union is committed to continuing our support for Project Feed the Thousands, carrying on the tradition that RVCU had done for more than a decade,” stated Celina Ayers, board member and VP at the credit union. “We process all of the monetary contributions that are received, and our staff is committed to making this program a success year after year. No one should ever have to go hungry. We are very proud to be part of this worthy organization, and we are grateful to our community members for their ongoing support.”
“The challenges are enormous”, stated Chris Thayer, Southern Facility Branch Director for the Vermont Food Bank in Brattleboro. “Supply chain issues and increasing costs have affected even us, but what is most concerning to me is the significant challenge facing our local food shelves. The loss of COVID relief money, coupled with an increasing need, has been a double whammy – more people, less resources.”
While cash is critical, Corbeil said food contributions are always welcome. “Market 32, Hannaford, the Brattleboro Food Coop, and River Bend Farm Market, along with many other locations, will serve as collection points, and donating is easy," she said. "We simply want every one, every time, to pick up extra item every single time they shop. Whether it’s an extra jar of peanut butter, an extra can of tuna fish, or an extra box of cereal, we want them to take advantage of in-store sales and promotions, and instead of stocking their pantries, we want them to pay it forward by donating something to someone in need.”
This year's donations will support Foodworks (Groundworks Food Shelf), St Brigid’s Kitchen and Loaves & Fishes Community Kitchen, all in Brattleboro; Guilford Cares Food Pantry; Bread of Life Food Pantry in Vernon; Hinsdale Food Pantry; Our Place Drop In Center in Bellows Falls; Putney Food Shelf; and Townshend Community Food Shelf.
Monetary, tax-deductible, contributions may be sent to Project Feed the Thousands, c/o 802 Credit Union, PO Box 8366, Brattleboro VT 05304. You can also donate at projectfeedthethousands.org or gofundme.com/f/help-us-purchase-food-nine-area-food-shelves.