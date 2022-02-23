Below is information that might be helpful to know for the Tuesday, March 1 local elections. The Windham Southeast School District vote will be held in addition to the Annual Town Meeting Day elections.
The polling places for all three districts in Brattleboro is the American Legion, 32 Linden St., from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, CDC approved masks will be required (and provided if needed) to enter the American Legion for voting, and hand sanitizer or gloves will also be provided. If you are unable to wear a mask and did not vote absentee, there will be a space outdoors for you to vote. Due to social distancing and reduced capacity indoors, please be prepared for potential wait times.
Parking is available at the American Legion, the State Building, and the Municipal Center parking lots. There are handicapped parking spaces close to the American Legion entrance.
There is a wheelchair immediately inside the door with a ramp for anyone that may need it.
Town Meeting members are still needed in districts 1 and 3, as well as Lister and Trustee of Public Funds.
Anyone interested in running for a position as a write-in candidate must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the town clerk by the close of the polls on election day in order for their votes to be counted. Declarations of Candidacy will be posted on a bulletin board at the polls so voters will be aware of those interested in vacant positions. A minimum of 10 votes for Town Meeting Member, and 30 votes for Town Officers are required to be elected.
Election information, including sample ballots, is posted on www.brattleboro.org.
Unofficial election results will be posted on the town website as soon as possible after the polls close that evening.
Vermont has same day voter registration; however, to save time on Election Day it is advisable to register prior to 5 p.m. the day before the election, by visiting https://olvr.vermont.gov. You can also update your voter information or request a ballot at https://mvp.vermont.gov.
If you requested absentee ballots, be sure to return them. We must have them in-hand by 7 p.m. on March 1 in order to count them. You can return ballots by mail, although at this point in time it is recommended to do so by placing them in the drop box in the Municipal Center parking lot, or by bringing them directly to the polls on election day.
Office hours for the Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. We will be closed Tuesday, March 1, election day. Contact the Brattleboro Town Clerk if you have any election questions at 251-8129 or hfrancis@brattleboro.org.