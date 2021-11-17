BRATTLEBORO — The public is welcome to learn about how Brattleboro’s annual town meeting is moderated at an upcoming event.
The hybrid event will feature guest and Town Moderator Lawrin Crispe, and is sponsored by the Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Steering Committee.
It will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on Zoom and in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center.
The Zoom link can be found here.
Meeting ID: 856 3839 1185
Passcode: 605348
The event will be recorded on Zoom and posted on YouTube for later viewing.
Committee members and guests are encouraged to attend on Zoom, if possible. Anyone who attends in person will be asked to wear a mask, and to be safely spaced apart.
About this event
The Brattleboro RTM Steering Committee wants to understand how the annual town meeting is run, and thinks the event may be interesting for anyone who is a member of RTM, who may be interested in becoming a member, or who is interested in the town meeting works.