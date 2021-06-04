BRATTLEBORO — After more than a year of shuttered doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Inner Heat Yoga is reopening for in-person classes this weekend.
As a go-to wellness collective for nine years, Inner Heat Yoga is a community hub centered around health-minded offerings. Founder and director Alaina Murphy is native to Brattleboro and infuses that hometown hospitality and familiarity into the studio and her practice.
“Last March when the call came to close in-person classes, we quickly pivoted to virtual, adapting like so many others did to be able to continue to help our students practice mindfulness and self-care at a time when it was highly needed,” Murphy said. “We had no idea that we would be closed for 13 months! We are so happy and relieved that we made it through, and the day has finally come that we can open the doors to our expansive 3,000 square foot studio to offer a safe, comfortable, in-door option to practice yoga together again.”
Inner Heat Yoga’s doors officially reopen this Sunday with a range of practices including Vinyasa, Energy Medicine, Anusara and Gentle Flow yoga along with Pilates, martial arts and massage.
All classes are COVID compliant with mats socially distanced. At this time, students are requested to bring their own mat and accessories. Sign-up is encouraged on the website for this Sunday’s class at 10 a.m. — www.innerheatyogavt.com — as spots are limited. Drop-ins are welcomed and will be accommodated on an as available basis.