WINDHAM COUNTY — Vermont Interfaith Action will be hosting a Forum for Democratic State Senate candidates for Windham County, online, on Wednesday, July 20 from 7:30 to 8:30 pm.
The public is welcome and can participate by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrfuqvqz8uGtO-znvwyN4D9gSJrUIt4fFi
Vermont Interfaith Action describes itself as a social justice organization and part of the Faith In Action national efforts "to create solutions to systemic issues that prevent our most vulnerable citizens from enjoying the quality of life that God intends for us all."
The issues the group is currently working on are racial justice, affordable housing, immigration and corrections reform. During this election cycle VIA activists are working to advocate for passage of Prop 2, the Anti-Slavery Amendment that clarifies the language in the state Constitution regarding Slavery.
Moderator for the event will be the Rev. Lise Sparrow, assisted by local VIA leaders, Fred Breunig of Guilford Community Church, Guy Wood of the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, Catie G. Berg of All Souls Church of Brattleboro, and Mike Mrowicki, Southern Vermont organizer for VIA. Questions will be from VIA leaders relevant to social justice issues VIA is working on and particular to this election cycle.
For more information, email mike@viavt.org or visit www.viavt.org.