BRATTLEBORO — This coming Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day there will be an Interfaith Thanksgiving Worship Service aired on YouTube. It will be presented by BAILA, the Brattleboro Area Interfaith Leaders Alliance. This is usually an in-person service on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving, but because of COVID-19 it will be on YouTube by the afternoon of Nov. 26. You can search for it looking for “Interfaith Worship Service by BAILA — 11-26-2020.”
Then, on Sunday, Nov. 29, the group will be celebrating the First Sunday in Advent.