The Windham Regional Woodlands Association is cosponsoring with Trees for Good a webinar on invasive species presented by Windham County Forester, Sam Schneski. The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will address what invasive plants are and what we can do about them. Schneski will talk about different types of invasives in our woodlands and how they out-compete native vegetation. These plants have been brought here by humans, so it is up to humans, as stewards of the land, to manage them and promote the growth of native plants and trees.
Schneski joined the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation in 2006 with a B.S. in Parks and Recreation Management from UMaine, Orono and an M.S. in Forestry from UMass Amherst. Pre-registration required, email plevasseurputney@gmail.com.