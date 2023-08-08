NEWFANE — The Newfane Congregational Church is hosting an Italian dinner night on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the church. The menu includes lasagna (regular and gluten-free vegetarian), green salad, garlic bread, and blueberry dessert. The cost is $12 per person, $6 for children 10-years-old and under. Take-out meals will be available by reservation only, and requests must be received by Friday, Aug. 11. To request take-out meals, call 802-558-7691, or email jananderson1234@gmail.com, with “lasagna” in the subject line. Provide your name, phone number, and the number of meals requested, and bring your own bags for carry out.