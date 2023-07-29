Last week’s Brattleboro Historical Society article focused on Frank Dearborn. Dearborn worked in Brattleboro as its recreation director for 33 years. This year is current Recreation Director Carol Lolatte’s 33rd year. Carol is not planning on retiring!
Carol is a lifelong Vermonter having grown up in Orwell, Vermont and attending school in Orwell and Lyndon State College. She played kickball, baseball, or other games with the neighborhood kids. Carol was a 3-sport athlete in high school and continued her athletic career playing field hockey and rugby at Lyndon State College.
Carol's high school counselor asked Carol what she was considering for the future. Carol didn’t know there was a possibility that she could spend her life doing what she loved most, being active, playing games and helping other people learn new skills. By the end of Carol’s college career Carol had a trusted mentor, Dr. Cathy DeLeo, who knew an excellent recreation director, Frank Dearborn in Brattleboro. Dr. DeLeo helped Carol arrange an internship in Brattleboro.
Lolatte credits Dearborn with more than teaching her about the recreation needs of the Brattleboro area but equally, maybe even more importantly, the importance of community.
Lolatte spoke extensively of the community of Brattleboro and named many who have been instrumental in the development and support – from Recreation and Parks Department Board members to, and especially, the volunteers who work with programs and help get new programs off the ground.
When Lolatte started working as an intern with Dearborn, she did not know Brattleboro would become her home. Dearborn retired in 1990 and Lolatte interviewed with the Recreation and Parks Department. Theresa Brundgardt of Brattleboro was influential and the head of recreation for the State of Vermont. Lolatte knew Brundgardt and held Brundgardt in high regard. Today, the most prestigious recreation award in Vermont is named for Theresa Brundgardt. An aside, Dearborn won the award in 1977; 30 years later, Carol Lolatte won the same award.
In Lolatte’s interview for the job of director of the Recreation and Parks Department, one of the first questions asked was, “Who is cooking dinner tonight?” The point being, the job of recreation director is not 9 to 5, Monday through Friday.
Many of us don’t see the behind the scenes work that goes into a recreation program or activity. There is always the set-up before and the clean-up after. When considering games, practices, swim meets, the July 4th celebration, softball, the ice rink, and all the smaller neighborhood parks in the town of Brattleboro, one has a better understanding of the extent of the recreation department’s responsibilities.
Carol detailed some of the changes that were initiated when she first started. In 1990, there were few activities for girls. One of Carol’s first initiatives was to increase opportunities for girls and to create co-ed opportunities.
According to Carol, “It’s not what Carol wants or what the Recreation and Parks Department wants, it is what the community wants.”
At that time in 1990, there were no activities in the fall for young people, so the recreation department started a soccer program. Now there are more than 180 participants in soccer. Currently, soccer programs exist for children in pre-K, a program for kindergarten students, and programming for students in grades 1-3 and beyond. In the fall the recreation department sponsors “Soccer Saturdays” as well as weekday adult soccer, held on the West River Park fields.
The programming that may be most well-known are the summer day camps. Responding to the community needs, an 8:00 AM to 9 a.m. drop-off time and a 4 to 5 p.m. pick-up time have been created to accommodate the needs of some families participating in summer programming.
Lolatte speaks repeatedly about the importance of volunteers to the recreation department. Lolatte reported that the department depends on volunteers for implementing new programs. A community member will meet with Lolatte to talk about trying a new program. Depending on the interest in the community the Recreation and Parks Department may then initiate the program.
Today’s programming includes ultimate frisbee, badminton, volleyball, skating, gymnastics, and a bocce court. The most popular adult program currently is pickleball. There are pickleball courts at the Gibson Aiken Center on Main Street and at Living Memorial Park running 4-days a week from 9 a.m. to noon.
A program that was difficult to implement was the Skate Park. Carol says, “It took over 15 years to get the skatepark in place. In addition to funding the park, placement of the skate park was also controversial. Originally, the skate park was to be located at the Crowell Lot. In hindsight, while it would have been convenient, it would have put too much traffic in that park area. The Crowell Lot is a well-used park on its own.”
The skate park, named Perseverance, is located at Living Memorial Park, and is well used both by very young people just learning to ride through to adults. Lolatte commented, “Perseverance is the perfect name for this park as this is what it took to create this park and see it through to fruition.”
The Recreation and Parks Department has far-reaching responsibilities. It runs and maintains year-round Living Memorial Park and its programming. It also maintains all the neighborhood parks, Pliny Park, Union Station Park, West River Park, and ball fields. The Recreation and Parks Department works with the Senior Center at the Gibson-Aiken Center, maintains some cemeteries, and the Brattleboro Common. This includes maintenance and scheduling.
Other examples of activities developed during Lolatte’s time as director and fall under the Recreation and Parks Department responsibilities are Arts in the Park, the New Year’s Eve celebration, The Horrible Parade and TGIF Morning Matinee.
Carol Lolatte talked about how fortunate she is to have tremendous people working with her at the Recreation and Parks Department. In addition to full-time employees, many high school students are hired to work the summer day camps. Carol discussed the importance of these seasonal employees saying, for some of the high school students, this is their first interview and job. Carol attributes the success of the Recreation and Parks Department to the supportive Brattleboro Community and the many volunteers willing to give their time to expand the programming offered throughout the year.
Carol Lolatte assured us she is not planning on going anywhere right now. She loves the Brattleboro community and continues to work with the community and its many volunteers.