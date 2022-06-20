JAMAICA — Jamaica Village School "is delighted" to send Collette Dauchy, Julia Devine, Cassidy Loretta, Jeremiah Matyas, Jesse Olsson, Savannah Perez, and Lucas Woodruff out into the world for their next great adventure as sixth graders at Leland & Gray Middle School in Townshend.
"The faculty and staff at JVS are very proud of these students as they keep moving forward and never stop dreaming," the school said in a news brief. "Congratulations and best of luck to all of Jamaica Village School’s 'graduates' on the next chapter in their lives. We cannot wait to see what the future brings."