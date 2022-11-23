JAMACIA — “Be Safe, Be Respectful, Be Responsible” are the expectations for students and adults in all academic, school-related and extracurricular settings at Jamaica Village School.
Classroom procedures are carefully taught using a variety of techniques, including modeling and role-playing. Students are each given a card and receive paw print stamps when meeting expectations. Once a student’s card is complete, they choose from the Treasure Trove. The student puts their name on a ticket for a monthly drawing — one drawing for an individual grand prize and another drawing for a child to choose a celebration for their classroom (i.e., hike to the Jamaica State Park, extra recess, etc.) The Jamaica Village School is proud of the great work done by the JVS students; congratulations, students.