20210923-HATCH-AUDETTE-15.JPG

Tom Bodett, president of the board of directors for HatchSpace, uses a card scraper to smooth out a piece of wood at the HatchSpace’s High Street location in Brattleboro.

 Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Learn a new skill this year with HatchSpace.

Join a woodworking class there for a great start on 2022. Those interested will learn from experienced instructors in a safety-first environment. A range of classes will be offered, some suitable for beginners as well and others for experienced woodworkers. Financial aid may be available; contact info@hatchspace.com for details.

Make a 3-legged Stool: an Introduction to Turned Furniture

Beginners are welcome at this two-day workshop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 15 and 16. Participants will use the lathe, band saw, drill press, and router, to turn dried lumber into fun and functional 3-legged stools. The turned legs offer a great introductory exercise to those new to the wood lathe.

Mastering the Card Scraper, with Tom Bodett.

The card, or cabinet, scraper is a tool that should live in every woodworker’s apron. Learn all about it 9 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22. It saves time and leaves little trace of itself compared to hand and power sanding. The cost of the class includes a quality card scraper, a burnishing tool, and a diamond sharpening stone. You’ll leave with everything you need to take your finishing process to the next level.

Fundamentals of Woodworking

Beginners are welcome at this introductory course, at this eight session course, Monday and Wednesday evenings 6 to 9 p.m., Jan. 24 to Feb. 16. This class is designed to give beginner students an overview of the safe use of some of the most common machines and hand tools used in woodworking, while building a three-legged stool. Participants will explore individual design by shaping and texturing wood surfaces and by the application of color and/or layers of color. Taught by Rhode Island School of Design graduate and studio furniture maker Martin Simpson.

Please Note: All class participants must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19

All classes will be held at HatchSpace, High Street and Green.

More classes, more info and registration at www.hatchspace.org/Calendar.