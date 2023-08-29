DUMMERSTON — Master dry stone waller Jared Flynn, founder of The Stone Trust, will lead a tour of notable stone walls and other dry-stone structures at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, in Stone Wall Park at historic Scott Farm.
Admission is $10, but free for members of the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center. Space is limited and registration is available at brattleboromuseum.org or by calling 802-257-0124.
Established as a venue for dry stone walling training and certification testing, Stone Wall Park includes features built by wallers testing for Level III Dry Stone Waller and Master Craftsman certification, such as sloped walls, arches, and pillars. It also includes a variety of stone walls and other structures created by Flynn and other master dry stone wallers using various techniques and types of stone. During this event, Flynn will speak about the structures on view and the art and craft of dry-stone walling.
This event is presented by BMAC as part of its “Hidden in the Hills” series of occasional excursions to artist studios and other interesting art and craft venues in the greater Brattleboro area.