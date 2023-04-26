NEWFANE — Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Anderson made his South Newfane debut to a packed room in 2018. Two years later the stage was set for an encore performance when... the world shut down. As COVID-19 ground life — and Anderson’s touring plans — to a halt, he decamped to the internet, launching a series of online performances that allowed him to stay connected to family, friends, and fans around the world throughout the dark days of the pandemic.
After 150-plus virtual gigs under his belt, the former band member of Strand of Oaks is finally hitting the terrestrial road again on a much-anticipated tour of the eastern U.S., including a fundraising show at the South Newfane Schoolhouse on Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $15 at https://tinyurl.com/2tyfcte6. Tickets and donation opportunities will also be available at the door.
With sold out shows in Boston and Philadelphia, it seems Anderson’s audience is just as ready for live music as he is. Armed with a cache of new material — the prolific songwriter has kept busy, with three EPs and a full-length record all released over the last three years — the comeback shows are anticipated to be a celebration of community and (re)connection.
Owned and operated by the South Newfane Community Association, the South Newfane Schoolhouse was built in 1867 as a one-room schoolhouse that remained in operation until the 1950s. Today, the bright, airy schoolhouse is a community resource providing residents with a place to meet, to check in for the annual Rock River Artist Tour, host a wedding or party, or dance to a local band. The space is free for Newfane residents to use, but donations to help with building operations costs are appreciated.
Throughout the pandemic shutdown, the space provided a safe alternative for individuals away from home for much needed respite, music, martial arts, and yoga practices, as well as a beautiful place for reflection. It also became home to the former South Newfane Baptist Church's Little Library after volunteers renovated a neglected storage space in the Schoolhouse. South Newfane Community Association is raising funds to help cover deferred maintenance.