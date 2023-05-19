GUILFORD — The Christ Church Guilford Society is planning outdoor events this summer to be held on the lawn of Christ Church. Located across from the Guilford Country Store in Algiers, Christ Church is the first Episcopal church in Vermont and mother church to St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Brattleboro.
The first event will be a free, outdoor jazz band concert by the Brattleboro Union High School Jazz Band at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. Congratulate retiring band director Steve Rice on his long career as an educator and performer. Refreshments will be served.
Church leaders will also explain the reconstruction work being done on this classic 1817 church and offer guests a peek inside the historic sanctuary while the building is closed for repairs. For information on upcoming concerts, go to www.christchurchguilfordsociety.org.