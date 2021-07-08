BRATTLEBORO — Jessica Doleszny has been promoted to serve as a Credit Analyst in Brattleboro Savings & Loan’s Commercial Banking Department. In her new position, she will be responsible for analyzing and underwriting commercial loan requests and renewals for presentation and approval by the Bank’s loan officers and Loan Committee. Peter Carvell, BS&L’s Vice President and Senior Commercial Lender, said “Jess has been so motivated to learn and continue her career at the Bank, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join our team.”
Jess joined BS&L in May, 2018 as an Operations Specialist and quickly mastered a wide range of responsibilities from answering customer inquiries to processing wire transfers and servicing the Bank’s ATMs. In 2019, she was selected to participate in a team evaluating new online banking options, and then to the project implementation team which launched the Bank’s upgraded digital banking platform in September, 2020. In preparation for the move to the Commercial Banking group, she enrolled in an 8-week intensive Fundamentals of Credit Analysis course. Jess said, “the leadership at BS&L truly encourages and supports the development of staff, and the sense of teamwork is really inspiring.”
Brattleboro Savings & Loan was established in 1912 to serve the financial needs of local residents. Today, BS&L offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking services, with branch offices in Brattleboro, Wilmington and Bondville, and a mortgage lending office in West Dover. The Bank’s wealth management division, Park Place Financial Advisors, provides investment and financial planning services.