BRATTLEBORO — All are welcome to join as the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community celebrates Hanukkah with its Shine a Light series.
This year, the holiday spans Nov. 28 to Dec. 5. The organization highlights a social issue each night.
For the first seven nights of Hanukkah, the meetings will be hosted at 5 p.m. on Zoom.
Each night a different individual will lead in traditional candle lighting, prayer and songs followed by respectful, open discussions. Becca Balint, Jim Levinson and Emilie Kornheiser will serve as lighting leaders this year.
On the final night, the organization will gather in-person at the gazebo on The Common in Brattleboro. Latkes, sufganiyot, hot cider and hot chocolate will be served. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the organization’s new rabbi, Amita Jarmon, who will speak on the topic of embracing religious freedom.
To receive a Zoom link, send a message to chris@bajcvermont.org.