BRATTLEBORO — Lynne Kennedy, president of the Brattleboro Garden Club since 2020, has bid farewell in her leadership role and welcomed incoming President Jill Stahl-Tyler, an active member of the Club since 2004. She helped design and now maintains the website and has been involved in plant sales and many other programs.
The Garden Club has partnered with other organizations in town, such as Gallery Walk and hopes to continue future programs and partnerships. Programs for the upcoming year include flower arranging, local garden tours, garden critiques, plus holiday wreath and table decorating workshops.
The Club meets monthly on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., usually at the Green Mountain Chapel community room in West. Brattleboro. Other meetings are held at local gardens around town.
The Garden Club is always looking for new members. If anyone is interested, contact Jill at jill@globalcow.com. Check out the new website as well at https://brattleborogardenclub.org.