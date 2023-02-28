As we move from February into March, it means one thing: Town Meeting time. Check with your town office to find out when and where your meeting will take place. It’s a great opportunity to see old friends and neighbors after a long winter. Some towns are having an information meeting prior to the voting. This is a great chance to meet the local candidates who will be leading your community and to determine where your local tax money is going to be spent.
With that in mind, we want to thank the registered voters in the towns of Woodstock, Bridgewater and Hartford for signing Senior Solutions' petitions to get on the ballots of those towns. We are on almost all the ballots in the 40-plus towns we serve in Southeastern Vermont and enjoy serving all of Southeastern Vermont, plus a couple of communities on our borders.
While we do report on the number of individuals who are served Meals on Wheels, we do not take any local money for that administration. We pass along the federal funding we get from the Vermont Department of Aging and Independent Living to the actual providers of the Meals on Wheels programs. Those providers include our senior centers, and many volunteer organizations who struggle to supply tasty and nutritious meals on insufficient government funding.
What we did do this past year was raise $167,000 to help offset the federal restrictions placed on Meals on Wheels funding, which put several providers in a precarious financial position. Thanks to generous donors, people did not have to be suddenly cut off. Please continue to financially support your local Meals on Wheels program providers. When you vote to support a senior center and Senior Solutions, there is no conflict or duplication of services.
OLDER VERMONTERS CAUCUS
To view the recording from the Vermont Legislature’s Older Vermonters Caucus held on Feb. 22, please check at the following link: youtube.com/watch?v=cI0cHMS_uvw
ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT
If any of you are contemplating finding a way to help support the maintenance and utility costs of living in a home that has extra square footage, consider renovating some space into an accessory dwelling unit. The Windham & Windsor Housing Trust Foundation has a grant program that can help you accomplish this goal. Please take note that the law has changed this past October. So, by converting your single family residence into a residence of two units you become bumped into a designation as a “public” building.
Therefore, you will be inspected from top to bottom and must conform to public building Fire Safety Standards. The process is fair and manageable. You do need to understand all the scrutiny and permitting involved before you apply. You will be expected to contribute 20 percent of the project cost. This is a great opportunity to add value to your home and to provide a nice apartment for a vulnerable adult who needs financially assisted housing. Just become an educated consumer before you jump into a grant funded project. It can be a terrific win/win situation.
THE GATHERING PLACE
The Gathering Place adult day service in Brattleboro is back in action with bright friendly spaces for a multitude of activities and services for adults who need a safe and helpful environment. If you are a family caregiver and could use some respite, check out this facility. It has a Hoyer lift to help with personal care tasks. It can provide the physical therapy that has been prescribed for your loved one. Activities include games, meals and many opportunities for socialization that is so important to us all. The staff is ready and waiting for your family member who has special needs. To top it off, it offers door-to-door transportation. For more information, call 802-254-6559, and speak with the director, Maggie Lewis.
SERVSAFE COURSE
Senior Solutions has purchased a block of seats for the nationally recognized ServSafe Food Handler Course. Volunteers and employees of the senior meal sites around Southeastern Vermont can take the course for free. This course helps congregate and home delivery meal servers and preparers to be aware of food safety protocols. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate in food handling. For more information, please contact Nutrition and Wellness Director Thom Simmons at tsimmons@senuiorsolutionsvt.org.
GENERAL REMINDERS
Please remember to check our website, seniorsolutionsvt.org, and read about resources, the news, health and wellness programs, volunteer visitor programs, the free GETSETUP Learning Platform, Public Health AmeriCorps family caregiver respite volunteer program, new tai chi teacher training opportunities and so much more. Remember, if you want to learn if you qualify for 3SqVt benefits, or Medicare and Medicaid benefits applications, please call our HelpLine at 802-885-2669. If you are 60-plus or disabled, we are here for you.