We need more volunteers
With more and more requests pouring in, our visitors' programs are stretched to the limit. So ... calling all volunteers! Do you have just a couple of hours a week that you could spend with someone who lives near you and would love to see a friendly face now and then? Simply call us at 802-885-2669, and let us know you care and are available. We serve communities from the Upper Valley to the Massachusetts border.
By becoming a Friendly Visitor or, if you are a veteran, a Vet to Vet Visitor, you will make a huge difference in the life of one of your neighbors who might be lonely and in need of a friend. Please check our website for more details at seniorsolutionsvt.org. Also, please note that we have other volunteer opportunities, such as shopping/errands, phone chatting, being a Senior Companion and joining the new Public Health AmeriCorps Respite Member team. Thank you very much!
Save the date
The 50th anniversary of Senior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, is fast approaching. To celebrate, everyone is invited to our “Senior” Prom on April 28 at the America Legion in Chester. Our theme is Hollywood's Golden Era. Tickets will be reasonably priced, and you can choose to sign up for the dinner and dance, or just come to dance. There will be a cash bar, a live band, games and a silent auction. If you have a business or profession, please consider donating a product or service that is worth at least $100. Contact kgolden@seniorsolutionsvt.org or bwidger@seniorsolutionsvt.org with your item or service. We will be sure to put your name on our growing contributor list.
On Public Access TV
On our latest Senior Solutions segment aired by Springfield Area Public Access Television, we were happy to interview our four case managers who work out of the Springfield office. What a great opportunity to hear from dedicated people who help our clients take advantage of many resources and benefits. It was heartwarming to learn how much they care about all the people they serve.
Here's the link to watch or download the video: reflect-sapatv.cablecast.tv/vod/32155-Senior-Solutions-Showc-v1/vod.mp4.
Or use this link to the video as it appears on SAPA's Video on Demand: 216.66.96.153/CablecastPublicSite/show/32155?channel=2.
Food Co-op discount
Shareholders who volunteer two hours each month at Senior Solutions will receive a 5 percent discount at the Brattleboro Food Co-op the following month. Call 802-257-0236 for the details.
The co-op is just one of Senior Solutions' community partners. The long list includes Cares groups, senior centers, The Gathering Place, RSVP volunteer networks, food pantries, schools, meal sites, our state and federal legislators, AARP tax preparers, community libraries, hospitals and many more, all working together to help Vermonters age as independently as possible.
Most of all, thank you all for supporting our requests for funding on Town Meeting Day. It means a lot to know that you recognize and support our efforts to serve your communities. As we strive to increase and improve our services, we are grateful to voters who are helping us fulfill our mission: “to promote the well-being and dignity of older adults."