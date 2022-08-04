SPRINGFIELD — The Senior Solutions Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont is offering a number of programs throughout Windham County.
Farmers Market benefits
The allot Crop Cash that SNAP/EBT customers can get per farmers market visit this summer is doubling. Starting August 1, Senior Solutions can get double the amount of Crop Cash, up to $20 of Crop Cash per visit. For example, when customers spend $10 of SNAP/EBT at participating markets, they can get $20 more in Crop Cash to purchase fruits and vegetables. If they spend $5 in SNAP, they get $10 in Crop Cash. Head to participating local farmers’ market this August and scoop up fresh fruits and vegetables to enjoy.
Age Successfully Fair
It is a great week to enjoy outdoor activities. Check with a local senior center for walking groups, tai chi classes, and other ways to get moving. Also, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Senior Solutions and Black River Good Neighbors Services will co-host an Age Successfully Health & Benefits Fair on the grounds of Good Neighbors at 37B Main St., Ludlow, rain or shine. Participants are welcome to enjoy activities, a free barbeque, practical information, and lively entertainment.
New Outreach in Wilmington
The town of Wilmington and Senior Solutions have worked together to provide information and assistance to the residents of Deerfield Valley. Events in the Old Firehouse at 18 Beaver Street in Wilmington will provide older community members with access to Meals on Wheels intakes, 3Squares food benefits, seasonal heating fuel assistance, and electricity discounts. Beginning Aug. 11, our Outreach Specialist will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday. Senior Solutions is excited to be one of the first organizations able to establish a presence in Wilmington at the Old Firehouse. Senior Solutions also thanks the town of Wilmington for helping serve the aging population.
Grants for Caregivers
The Dementia Respite Grant provides up to $1,500 per year to allow unpaid caregivers to hire someone to care for family members living with dementia. Caregivers can hire a registered nurse, a personal attendant, or others. This program requires a doctor’s diagnosis or verification of Alzheimer’s or dementia-related conditions and is restricted to moderate to low-income persons. Income limits are $44,770/year for a single person and $54,930/year for a couple.
Applicants may not be participating in another respite grant program. The National Family Caregiver Support Grant provides up to $1,000 per year but has fewer restrictions. It is available to those caring for anyone with a “health condition that requires assistance,” such as Parkinson’s, loss of mobility, etc. There are no income restrictions, and a doctor’s note is not required. For questions about either of these grants, please contact HelpLine at 802-885-2669.
Call for Volunteers
The Senior Companion Program is looking to recruit additional volunteer visitors. As the older population grows, more people who enjoy helping and spending quality time making someone’s day brighter are needed. The Senior Companion program is a federal program that offers older adults the opportunity to remain important members of their community by visiting and engaging in activities with other less mobile adults who have a hard time getting out. By reading to a companion, taking them shopping or going out for lunch, activities bring joy to both parties. Visit www.seniorsolutionsvt.org for more information on this and other volunteer opportunities.
Fairs and Festivals in August
From Aug. 12-14, Senior Solutions will have a booth at the Deerfield Farmers’ Day Fair in Wilmington. The booth opens at 10 a.m. on Friday and closes at 4 p.m. on Sunday. On Aug. 20 and 21, Senior Solutions will have a booth at the Best of Vermont Festival in Ludlow. Stop by, say hello, and find out what new health and wellness benefits are available to all aging community members in southeastern Vermont.