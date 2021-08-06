We are excited to announce two new hires.
Kevin Golden joined us as the office administrator/executive assistant on Thursday, July 22. Most recently, Kevin worked as a donor relations officer at Dartmouth College. His prior experience in Washington, D.C., included positions with Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Emmaus Services for the Aging as a resource development associate. Kevin is a graduate of Georgia State University.
Suzanne Burge joined us part-time to cover the front desk and assist other managers with administrative tasks. Suzanne also comes to us from Dartmouth where she spent 13 years with The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice. Suzanne is a graduate of Nasson College and Katherine Gibbs School.
The Senior Solutions staff is happy to welcome and work with both Kevin and Suzanne!
Mark your calendars for the week of Sept. 16 through Sept. 21. The Viet Nam Travelling Wall is going to be in Flex Field in Brattleboro, off Exit 3 on I-91 with plenty of parking. Plans are under way by veterans and the Brattleboro American Legion to make this a wonderful memorial to all our veterans. The public will be invited each day up until around 5 p.m. Evenings will be reserved for various veteran activities and ceremonies. Once we have more information, we will post it on our Senior Solutions Face Book page and again in our columns. For now, save the date and tell your friends.
Here is something really interesting from the Thompson Center in Woodstock: On Tuesday, August 31, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. they are having a Shark Tank event that is inspired by the television show of that name. This is an opportunity for us to provide feedback on product ideas that could be useable and useful to those of us over 60. By telling experienced entrepreneurs how they can improve their products you are doing us all a favor. Participation is limited to 6 so call Shari at the Thompson Center to register. This sounds like a lot of fun!
If you tend to enjoy outdoor activities, the Thompson is also offering cornhole and horseshoes on Fridays at 1 p.m. Please check in with your local senior center for ways to socialize, learn, and exercise. I understand there are some engaging programs at the Bugbee Center in White River Junction. Their director is no stranger to musical events and has some great ideas up his sleeve. If you don’t know how to reach the senior center, call us at 802-885-2669 and we will give you the contact information.
Another upcoming event is the 8th annual Biennial Windham County History Fair. This will be held on the lovely Newfane Common by the courthouse on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I recently visited the historic Rockingham Meeting House off Route 103 in Rockingham. Building began in 1787 on the structure which retains most of all the original features. This is great place to pack a lunch and enjoy the serene four acres.
Check BCTV or your local public access television station videos for “Keeping Up with Senior Solutions” episodes. The latest is Episode 18. These can be Googled. Our episodes are updated at least once a month and carried over the VMX system so all community access stations can upload them.
Our newest Volunteer Visitor Program is an outgrowth of a planning grant we received from the Americorps program. This program will be recruiting volunteer visitors who will receive training and support to enable them to provide a visit for a block of 3-4 hours which will give a family caregiver some respite. Family caregivers devote themselves to their loved ones on a 24/7 basis and need some worry-free time to take care of themselves. Our volunteers are not medical care providers yet they will be able to make sure the loved one is kept safe and provided with a cheerful companion. They will receive training on the specific diagnosis and notes about the recipient’s abilities, likes, and dis-likes which will make the visits more enjoyable. This will be the Caregiver Respite Volunteer Visitor Program. So, as you can imagine, we are now asking for volunteers who can spare a block of 3-4 hours a week to join the program. Call 802-885-2669 and give your information to our HelpLine operators so we can contact you to start this great program.
New to Medicare Classes are a great way to prepare ahead of time to understand and select the plans that are right for you. Our Medicare classes are free and do not sell or push you into any decisions. The choices are yours. These classes are also helpful to those who will be assisting someone to sign up when they are eligible. Let us share our knowledge and expertise with you. We want older Vermonters to be educated consumers. If you live in Windsor or Windham County and would like to register for an upcoming Zoom class, call toll-free 866-673-8376 or 802-885-2669. You must have an email address to be able to Zoom.
Upcoming Classes:
August 12: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
September 9: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
October 14: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
For anyone reading this: please follow up and complete your COVID-19 vaccines. You can choose the one shot or the two shot versions. Get your second shot if you took the first one. These shots are free and available in many locations in Vermont. Our older Vermonters were the first to get vaccinated and we are calling on them and everyone else to complete the inoculations. If you haven’t had any vaccine yet – it’s not too late. It will be too late if you contract COVID-19.