BELLOWS FALLS — Chroma Technology, a market leader in the precision optics industry, has appointed Dan Johnson as the company’s new chief financial officer. In addition, Johnson will serve as a financial and strategic advisor to the chief executive officer and broader leadership team at Chroma and its subsidiaries, including 89 North, an illumination systems manufacturer in Williston.
“We’re very pleased to have Dan join the leadership team,” Chroma CEO Newell Lessell said in a statement. “His broad background in finance and manufacturing is a perfect fit for Chroma as we continue our rapid growth.”
Johnson brings more than 20 years of experience in financial management in a variety of industries. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a CPA certificate. Prior to joining Chroma, Johnson was vice president and controller at Precitech in Keene, N.H., and before that he was vice president of Finance Operations at C&S Wholesale Grocers, also in Keene.
“It’s an exciting time to join Chroma,” Johnson said. “Chroma is expanding rapidly, has a great reputation, and was recently named one of the best places to work in Vermont.”
Founded in 1991 as a 100 percent employee-owned company and now a B Corporation, Chroma Technology is a manufacturer and OEM supplier of precise optical filters using thin-film coating technology. Learn more at http://www.chroma.com.