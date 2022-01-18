BRATTLEBORO — Nick Biddle and Tim Kipp invite the community to a discussion on democracy — or lack of it.
At 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, they and friends will present via Zoom, The Despotic Branch: The Undemocratic Nature of the Supreme Court and facilitate discussion.
According to Biddle and Kipp: "The Supreme Court’s initial assertion in 1803 of the authority to nullify congressional law caused Thomas Jefferson to characterize the court as the Despotic Branch. Jimmy Carter recently concluded that the Supreme Court’s powers rendered the United States into an oligarchy. Contrary to our historic myths, the Supreme Court is not a democratic institution. Throughout our history the high court, with a few notable exceptions, has been the bulwark of protecting property rights over human rights, of undermining democracy. The current court is on track to be the most egregiously anti-democratic court in the nation’s history."
Kipp and Biddle will detail what they describe as the substance of the high court’s despotic powers and how it has reached its current state.
