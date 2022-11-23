BRATTLEBORO — Efficiency Vermont will be returning to Brooks Memorial Library for the third time this year for an opportunity to connect with the community and for a free presentation.
Drop by for a personal conversation with Brad Long, community engagement manager with Efficiency Vermont, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, on the first floor of the library. Discuss your home, apartment or business energy use and what can be done to reduce it while becoming more comfortable. Long will have information available on all topics pertaining to energy efficiency, including ways that Efficiency Vermont can help through its services, financial incentives and state-wide partners.
From 7 to 8 p.m., Long will be presenting on Cold-Weather Heat Pumps in the Community Meeting Room. Heat Pumps are an important part of Vermont’s de-carbonization efforts. For many homes, apartments, and businesses, they may be a smart addition or replacement to your existing heating and cooling system. The presentation will cover the types of heat pumps that are available, how they work and if one might be right for you. In addition, presenters will discuss how to find the right contractor and some common pitfalls or misconceptions about their operation and performance.
Those who attend this free presentation can receive a free LED bulb for attending.
The program is free and open to the public and is accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-529 ext. 1201.