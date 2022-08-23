Jon Heydenreich

Jon Heydenreich
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The turkeys roam our yard every morning. Periodically, they return in the afternoon. They are there every evening – 8 of them.

The great attraction is the apple tree. They ignore the sour red and green apples but they love the sweet yellow ones. And they peck at the drops. I suspect they like the sugar content.

Today a deer joined them. Eight turkeys and one deer beneath the tree. The deer munched. The turkeys pecked. If I had walked over to the turkeys they would have fled in no time. But they did not mind the deer - despite the deer’s imposing size and the mother turkey’s more protective instincts.

They all got along just fine.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.