Jon Heydenreich

The turkeys roam our yard every morning. Periodically, they return in the afternoon. They are there every evening – 8 of them.
The great attraction is the apple tree. They ignore the sour red and green apples but they love the sweet yellow ones. And they peck at the drops. I suspect they like the sugar content.
Today a deer joined them. Eight turkeys and one deer beneath the tree. The deer munched. The turkeys pecked. If I had walked over to the turkeys they would have fled in no time. But they did not mind the deer - despite the deer’s imposing size and the mother turkey’s more protective instincts.
They all got along just fine.