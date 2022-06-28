Jon Heydenreich

We carry a lot of stuff through life – the possessions for sure, but also the mental or spiritual burdens. That one comment can undo a world of good that we have done. And it weighs on us.
Forgiveness can re-establish frayed connections and it can also put a little bounce in our step. Seeking forgiveness is really part of a larger process of unburdening ourselves. Consider it a release of guilt. One less matter to carry...
Be mindful of the stuff you carry, and that seemingly idle thought that just appears out of nowhere and just sticks you.
Live in grace. It is helpful to write down the four or five things from yesterday that capture the good you have done. And consider making amends for the screw-ups, if making amends seems like a healthy way to go. We have to put out some energy and do the work to walk with that bounce.