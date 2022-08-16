Jon Heydenreich

As I wrote yesterday I have been putting out the Mindful Moment for about 6 months or so. I wonder, at times, who reads it and what it is worth. So I am seeking a little feedback. If you can send me an email that would be great, jonathanheydenreich6@gmail.com
I am also seeking to raise some funds for the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club as I am planning to be in their fundraising bike ride in September. If you are so moved, please consider supporting this effort by sending a check made out to the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club and send it to Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Avenue, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301.
Be mindful – our kindness and consideration make a difference.