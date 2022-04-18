Jon Heydenreich

I am part of a message board where people record their daily weight. We started on January 1 with 40 people signed up. Lots of folks shared ideas and approaches.
After two weeks, 10 of us continued to record the daily number.
After two months there were three of us. Needless to write, by the time two months rolled around, very few people were posting any comments. In fact, no one was writing any comments.
So I debated posting a word, something I am won't to do in most instances. I tried to be encouraging. Five people responded. A few of them decided they had had enough of the way they were living and needed to address their condition.
Be mindful of what you say. A word of encouragement can have effects beyond what we anticipate. And if one person is inspired – well, that is a good day.