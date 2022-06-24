Jon Heydenreich

Gas prices are around $5. Inflation is high. A recession is coming. Some are delaying retirement. Some will lose jobs. Many will make less money. The virus lingers. Shootings happen daily. Women’s health issues are on the line.
Our sense of security is threatened. A lot of us feel done to.
Blame the government, the gas companies, the Russians, a political party, blame God.
I wonder if we just like being angry. There is always something to set me off.
I sit. The grasses blow in the wind. The birds chirp. The flowers are finding their way. I wonder how many more summers I have left, how many more gardens. I know this – I do not want to spend that time filled with anger.
There may always be something to set me off, but there is always something about which I am grateful. I try to avoid arguing with the angry. Want to be angry? Go ahead.
In my tradition I call it living in God’s goodness. I am well aware of the problems in society, but so much of our sense of peace is related to how we see. It takes work to see clearly.