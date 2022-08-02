Jon Heydenreich

Our ideas of right and wrong have changed. What was right years ago, is now considered wrong. What was wrong years ago, is now considered right. In the name of compassion and understanding we tolerate behavior which years ago was deemed unacceptable. Cultural standards have changed. And with such a change in cultural standards there is diminished cultural control which might moderate behavior.
Some of these cultural flip flops rectify gross injustices. Women voting was considered wrong. Slavery was considered right. Some of these cultural standards are hazy – what is a “right” protest and what is wrong? Culturally, years ago, it was deemed unacceptable to question a teacher. Now we realize some teachers should be questioned.
The issue, of course, is that as these standards change some folks can push the envelope: “What do you mean my child got a C?!” Well, maybe your child deserves a C, but maybe not.
I do not know that our time is appreciably different than previous generations. They were upset then, people get upset now.
With all that goes on in our little part of this world, with all of the uncertainty, there are so many ways in which we can do good. It does not have to be some kind of grandiose act. Be that drop in the bucket.