Jon Heydenreich

I was running up the metal steps at our ski jump the other day when someone else was walking up. I gave them a word of encouragement and they asked how many times I was going up and down. I responded and they said, “That is really macho!”
I have been called lots of stuff but macho has not been on that list.
Macho. We seem to have a need to use labels. I do it, too. And every label has its connotations. Does “macho” mean manly? Is there something manly about running up steps? I don’t know about that. Is the opposite of “macho” – wimpy? If you do not run up steps is the implication that you are “wimpy?” I don’t know about that either.
I just run steps. No labels. I do not know if that is “macho” or “wimpy.” And I do not care.
Be mindful of your words and how they might affect others and how they might affect you.