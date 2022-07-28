Jon Heydenreich

The job description read “multi-tasking ability helpful.” When I read that I thought, “I would not want to work there. They do not ‘get it.’”
Multi-tasking is a myth. Our brains, according to all the research, can focus on only one thing at a time. If we attempt to do more than one thing we are giving only partial attention to what is before us. In essence we are doing a half-baked job at a number of things.
A lot of this multi-taking is an invitation to doing half-baked work with lots of shortfalls. Cook while we are talking to the friend and we are not really paying attention to the friend or we are forgetting cooking directions. This is just how our brains function.
Be mindful of where your attention is focused.
One thing is needed.