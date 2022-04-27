Jon Heydenreich

If you drive through Brattleboro in the early afternoon, invariably, you face the blinking lights that stop you. They stop everyone. The train is coming through town. We are not going anywhere. We all stop.
In Florida the drawbridges do this. But there are folks on foot and on bikes who ignore the lights, get around the barricades and try to beat it over the bridge before it begins to rise. The price of such hurrying is quite high.
I love our train. It breaks into our world to slow us down. There is much goodness in this. It might give us five or ten minutes. Savor the moments – they are a gift.