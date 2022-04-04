Jon Heydenreich

A lot of folks get “jacked up.” They get absorbed by the latest crisis, all they perceive they “have to do,” you name it. Some folks pride themselves on multi-tasking – handling lots of matters at once. Busy brains… not a whole lot of calm. And this becomes the “normal” I am used to.
This is our moment to be abnormal.
Studies have shown that we actually accomplish more and we are more effective when we do one thing at a time. We accomplish more and do it more effectively when we work from a place of peace. We are apt to be kinder people when our inner life is at peace.
But we can be addicted to the semi-panic way of being.
Be abnormal then. Enter the fray of life with a heart that is calm. Or perhaps – let that be your “new normal.”